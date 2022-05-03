More than 800 Students to Receive Degrees and Diplomas at St. FX Spring Convocation

An innovator in international educational exchange and community development, Minh

Kauffman, will be conferred an honourary degree when St. FX University holds its Spring Convocation this weekend.

Kauffman and her late husband Fred created the Education Exchange Center in 1990 through a program of the Mennonate Central Committee, to facilitate contact and strengthen linkages between Vietnamese and American scholars and academic institutions at a time when Vietnam was isolated and the U-S trade embargo made such contact challenging. Part of her work included a collaboration with St. FX Univerisity’s Coady Institute in 2006.

Also at Conovocation, three instructors at St. FX will receive Oustanding Faculty Teaching Awards; Carole Roy in Adult Education, Katarin MacLeod in Education and Zeynep Ozkok in Economics. Mike Melchin in the Department of Earth Sciences will receive a University Research Award.

There will be two Convocation ceremonies on Sunday; with Science and Education degrees conferred in the morning at 9; while at 3 in the afternoon, graduates in Arts, Arts and Science, Business, and Music will receive their degrees. More than 800 students will receive degrees and diplomas at Convocation.