Motorist charged following Two Car Collision in Trenton

New Glasgow Regional Police say no one was hurt in a two vehicle collision yesterday in Trenton. The crash was reported around 5:30 Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of North Main Street and Park Road. Police, Trenton Firefighters and Emergency Health Services were called to the scene.

The collision involved a lone Pictou County male driver operating a Chevrolet Cobalt travelling north on North Main Street and a Honda Civic, driven by a Pictou County woman and carrying a six-year-old passenger. Police say the Civic was travelling south and making a left turn onto the Trenton Connector at the time of the crash. The driver of the Civic was charged with Failing to Yield to a vehicle already in the intersection when making a left turn under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Both cars sustained substantial damage and had to be towed from the scene.