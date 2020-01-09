Motorists urged to Exercise Caution in Winter Weather

In Antigonish, RCMP are reminding drivers to take special care during winter weather events like the recent storms.

Staff Sgt. Warren MacBeath said if people must travel in inclement weather, he said snow tires are important. People should also clean off their entire car, not just the front windshield and side windows. MacBeath said stopping distances change dramatically where there is snow on the road so leaving a proper space between vehicles will help avoid collisions.

On Monday, Pictou District RCMP partnered with artists from Pictou County Elementary schools to remind drivers to keep their eyes out for students now that school is back in session. The artists drew pictures with safe driving themes. RCMP officers then handed out the artwork to drivers at a recent check stop to remind motorists to use extra caution behind the wheel, especially in school zones and around school buses.