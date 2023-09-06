Motorists urged to slow down and Be Cautious as School Returns

Students in the Chignecto Central and Strait Regional Centres for Education and CSAP return to class today, and New Glasgow Regional Police is reminding drivers to slow down.

Schools zones are 30 kilometres an hour when children are present when the approaching speed limit is 50 kilometres. When the speed limit is higher, drivers are to reduce speed to 50 kilomtres.

When a school bus is flashing its red lights, you must stop. Don’t be distracted, as many students are walking to school and playing for the first time in a while. Police also urging motorists to use extra caution around school areas and pay attention to crossing guards, and give yourself extra time to get to where you are going, and be patient.