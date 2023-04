David Gray, the CAO for the Town of Mulgrave presented the draft of budget 2023-2024 at the regular council meeting held last night, April 17.

Tax rates will remain unchanged this year in Mulgrave. The 2023-2024 residential tax rate is $ 1.2375 per $100 of assessment while the commercial tax rate is $ 4.5257 per $100 of assessment.

The town’s revenues were up this year with a 4.1 per increase in taxes. Expenses have also increased by 7.3 per cent mainly due to electricity and oil cost.