Mulgrave Road Theatre acquiring former NSLC Building in Guysborough

The former NSLC building in Guysborough should be in the hands of Mulgrave Road Theatre by the end of the week.

Following their regular monthly council meeting yesterday, Guysborough’s warden, Vernon Pitts said he signed the deed on Monday and it’s now in their lawyer’s possession and will be delivered by Friday.

Pitts indicated Mulgrave Road Theatre is very happy with what the municipality has done with regards to the organization but indicated they need to be careful with insurances being transferred back and forth and they need to make sure everything is in place before they pull the trigger.

In November, municipal staff received a letter of offer from provincial officials indicating they were willing to divest the property to the municipality for $1, and in return the municipality flipped the property to Mulgrave Road Theatre in order to assist with expansion efforts.