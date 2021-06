At last night’s regular council meeting, the Town of Mulgrave council voted unanimously in favour of holding a plebiscite on the issue of poultry and farm animals within town limits.

Mayor Ron Chisholm said the plebiscite was necessary to let the townspeople decide once and for all if such animals should be allowed in the town. Every year the council receives numerous complaints about the smell and noise of farm animals.

The plebiscite will be held on August 21, 2021.