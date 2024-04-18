Muncipality of the County of Antigonish sets dates for Public Consultation Sessions on an Electoral Boundary Review

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish has set dates for public consultation session on the electoral boundary review for the area. The county is seeking the public`s input on the two boundary scenarios.

The first session is set for the county`s municipal building on Beech Hill Road and online on May 5, beginning at 6:30 p.m..

There are two sessions set for May 6, on the Mini Trail Community Centre in Lakevale at 3 p.m. and one at 6:30 at the St. Andrew`s District Community Centre. ON May 7, an afternoon session is set for 3 p.m. at the Tracadie and District Volunteer Fire Department and at 6:30 p.m. at the Heatherton Community Centre.

An online survey is also available and can be found on the county`s web site. More information can be found at the project`s web site, antigonishcountyelectoralboundayreview.com