Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr announces Government will not Proceed with the Antigonish Consolidation Act

The proposed bill to consolidate the Town and County of Antigonish is not proceeding.

Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr issued a statement Thursday noting while municipal officials from both the town and county voted in favour of consolidation, the province cannot ignore the voices of residents.

In a joint statement, Antigonish town mayor Laurie Boucher and county Warden Owen McCarron said they are both extremely disappointed and disheartened.

They stated they followed the process and trusted the Houston Government to respect the decisions of the respective councils and pass the Special Legislation. They added they believe the people of Antigonish would have been better served under the leadership of one municipal unit.