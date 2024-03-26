Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr says Changes to Antigonish Consolidation Act reflective of Concerns Expressed by the Community

Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr says the amendments he introduced to the Antigonish Consolidation Act Monday reflects concerns government heard from the local community.

As the Legislature’s Committee of the Whole House reviewed the bill, Lohr proposed a number of revisions. Lohr says one of the more significant changes is asking the Utility and Review Board to conduct an analysis of whether consolidation is in the best interests financially for residents of the Municipality of the County of Antigonish and the Town of Antigonish.

Lohr says government is asking the UARB to have analysis completed by August 1st. If it is found by the UARB that consolidation is not in the best interests financially of residents of the Town and County, the process will stop.

Lohr says there was also concern from residents that members of the Transition Team would be running in the next municipal election. As a result the Transition Team would actually be a committee of one, former Richmond MLA Michel Samson, who will be appointed the Board Liaison and Coordinator