Municipality of the County of Antigonish Prepares to Commission Solar Panels at its Office in Beech Hill

Antigonish County is getting ready to commission a set of solar panels.

Between the Municipal council building and the county`s public works building, the county set

up 270 solar panels. Warden Owen McCarron said things are up and running now, with the county just waiting for it to be commissioned and hooked into the power system. The county announced it a successful applicant to the Solar for Community Buildings program back in 2019.

When asked if the county has any plans in mind for a larger green initiative, like the solar garden announced last week for the Town of Antigonish, McCarron said they are working on a couple of things including a project aimed at getting solar panels on community buildings.

On Wednesday, McCarron said the commission date should be within the week.