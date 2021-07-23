Municipality of the County of Antigonish presents $10,000 Contribution to CACL Antigonish

Representatives from the Municipality of the County of Antigonish paid a visit Thursday to CACL

Antigonish to present a cheque for $10,000. It’s the county’s annual contribution to the social enterprise. Warden Owen McCarron says the county has made this contribution for a number of years. He says the municipality and council see the value in continuing this support.

CACL Antigonish Executive Director Jeff Teasdale says a contribution like $10,000 from the county is important.

Teasdale says support needs and costs are changing, and support from organizations like Antigonish County helps CACL to provide programming to its participants.