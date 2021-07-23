Tim Horton's Antigonish
Municipality of the County of Antigonish presents $10,000 Contribution to CACL Antigonish

Representatives from the Municipality of the County of Antigonish paid a visit Thursday to CACL

Presentation of the $10,000 cheque to CACL Antigonish from the Municipality of the County of Antigonish. In the picture with CACL participants and staff  is County Warden Owen McCarron (back row) and CACL Executive Director Jeff Teasdale (second row left) (Ken Kingston photo)

Antigonish to present a cheque for $10,000.  It’s the county’s annual contribution to the social enterprise.  Warden Owen McCarron says the county has made this contribution for a number of years.  He says the municipality and council see the value in continuing this support.

CACL Antigonish Executive Director Jeff Teasdale says a contribution like $10,000 from the county is important.

Teasdale says support needs and costs are changing, and support from organizations like Antigonish County helps CACL to provide programming to its participants.

 