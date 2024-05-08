NASCAR Driver and Broadcast Personality Regan Smith Returns to Riverside International Speedway for IWK 250

Regan Smith will return to Riverside International Speedway to drive the Cat Car for Kids in the IWK 250 Presented by Steve Lewis on July 20. Smith won the 2008 IWK 250, making him one of only two NASCAR celebrity drivers to have won the iconic race. A NASCAR driver with 296 starts in the top three divisions including seven wins, and a NASCAR FOX broadcast personality, Smith said he’s eager to get back to Riverside and the IWK 250.

Tickets for the IWK 250 Super Weekend will be available starting at Noon on Thursday.