National School Food Program Welcomed by Local Groups

The coordinator for the Nova Scotia Coalition for Healthy School Food called recent funding for a national school food program a huge win.

Earlier this week, the federal government announced a National School Food Program with an investment of $1 billion over five years included in the budget for 2024. The plan is to provide meals to 400,000 more children every year beyond those served by current school food programs.

Lindsay Corbin, the coordinator for the Nova Scotia Coalition for Healthy School Food who also works for Nourish Nova Scotia, said the program is something her group advocated for over the last 10 years and they are happy it came to fruition.

Corbin, who operates out of Pictou County, understands the funding will flow through provinces, territories, and indigenous communities directly.