New Antigonish Farmers’ Market building Opens

The new Antigonish Farmer’s Market building will open for business this week.

Today will feature the first mini-market at the new building with six or so vendors outside the new building, running from 4-6 p.m. On Saturday, the first regular market will run from 8:30 am until 1 p.m. The Saturday market will feature 40-50 vendors. Antigonish Farmers Market operations Manager Lee Daponte said they have room for more vendors at the new building but health regulations mean they can only house a certain number.

Work on the new market building began last fall and the association received its occupancy permit last week.