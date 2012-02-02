New Community Navigator begins work in local area

The new community navigator for the area is already on the job.

Late last month, the Community Navigation and Physician Retention Services Association, a partnership of the Town of Antigonish, Municipality of the County of Antigonish, and the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation, announced Susie Doucet as the new community navigator.

Doucet said her position includes establishing long lasting relationships between physicians and the community, with the aim of encouraging physician retention in the area. She said the two previous navigators did great work, and she plans to continue where they left off.

If people are interested in getting involved or have any ideas around physician retention, Doucet said people can contact her at navigator@antigonishliving.com

Doucet holds a Master of Social Work from York University, and a Master of Arts in Immigration and Settlement Studies from Toronto Metropolitan University. With over a decade of experience welcoming newcomers to Canada, working primarily with refugee families, Doucet officially started the position on Monday.