Plans are afoot for a new crosswalk at the small roundabout in Pictou.

Responding to concerns from residents, CAO Kyle Slaunwhite told council that a new crosswalk will be built from the McDonalds parking lot across the roundabout to the Pictou West Medical Centre, which will include flashing crosswalk lights.

The equipment has been ordered, and Slaunwhite says the project will go ahead after getting feedback from the RCMP and Traffic Authority.