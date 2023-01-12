New Glasgow Employees Honoured with Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medals

A number of New Glasgow town employees and police officers have received Queen Elizabeth II

Platinum Jubiliee medals. A medal presentation ceremony has held in the town on Wednesday.

The medal recognizes exceptional Nova Scotians who have given their time and talents in service to their communities, province and country.

Town employee medal recipients include Jeff Grant, Geralyn MacDonald, Earl MacKenzie and Kelly Sloan.

Police employees receiving the medal are Gary MacPherson, Acting Corporal Kelly Moore-Reid and Sergeant Darryl Paris.