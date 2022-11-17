New Glasgow Hosted Workshops on Future Viola’s Way Projects and Riverfront Connections

New Glasgow recently hosted a pair of workshops looking at future projects for Viola’s Way and

future riverfront connections.

Architectural firm Fathom Studio, ran the consultations held at Glasgow Square on Monday and Tuesday evenings. New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks said the conversations produced a lot of interesting ideas, noting the history of the area also received some focus.

Viola Desmond was a Canadian civil/women’s rights activist and businesswoman/entrepreneur of African Nova Scotian descent. Desmond has come to be a historical icon in Canada, being granted the first posthumous free pardon in Canada and received recognition by the Government of Canada as a Person of National Historic Significance. She is also featured on Canada’s $10 bank note.

In 2018, a portion of the street next to the former Roseland Theatre was renamed to Viola’s Way to honour her historical significance. In 2020, this portion of the street was closed to traffic as a pilot test and temporarily made into a pedestrian only street, with plans to initiate various placemaking projects to enhance this public space.