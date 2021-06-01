New Glasgow Police lay Weapons-Related Charges and Failing Social Distance at Disturbance in the town

New Glasgow Regional Police have laid several charges, including weapons-related counts and failing to social distance following a disturbance in the town early Sunday morning

Police say officers were called to a home on the Brother Street Extension shortly after 2 in the morning. Three men, a 23-year-old, a 29-year-old and a 28-year-old were charged with Possession of a Weapon Dangerous to the Public Peace and under a section of the Health Protection Act for Failing to Maintain a Social Distance of Two Meters or Six Feet. Two of the men, the 23-year-old and the 29-year-old were also charged with Mischief.

Two women, a 27-year-old and a 26-year-old were charged under the Health Protection Act for Failing to Maintain a Social Distance of Two Meters or Six Feet.

Violation of the Health Protection Act carries a fine of $2,422.