New Glasgow Police Resolve Standoff on Archimedes Street

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a man following a stand-off in the Archimedes

Street area. Police say at around 1:10 this morning, officers were called to a home on that street on a report of a disturbance. Police say after an investigation and a brief interaction with officers, a lone adult male barricaded himself in the home. Police and the town’s fire department closed nearby streets for several hours during the incident.

A man was safely apprehended at 12:30 this afternoon by police, with help from the New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit, New Glasgow Fire Department, Emergency Health Services and the RCMP’s Critical Incident Team from H-Division Nova Scotia. The man was detained under the Involuntary Psychiatric Treatment Act. No one was injured.

A 41-year-old man has been charged with Uttering Threats and Mischief.