New Glasgow Receives federal funding to hire a Climate Change Coordinator

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says New Glasgow is one of three areas in Nova Scotia to receive $121,600 through the municipalities for climate innovation program funding.

Fraser said the funding will help the municipality in hiring a climate change coordinator. He said the coordinator will map out a strategy to reduce the municipality’s emissions and figure out what assets and infrastructure is needed to mitigate the impacts of climate change locally.

New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks said the funding will help New Glasgow in providing resources to update its Municipal Climate Adaptation Plan, as well as ensuring town infrastructure is resilient to extreme weather events.