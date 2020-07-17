New Glasgow Regional Police Charge Man for Not Self Isolating

Health Protection Act for not self isolating for 14 days after arriving in the province. New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a 23-year-old man for violating the Nova ScotiaHealth Protection Act for not self isolating for 14 days after arriving in the province.

Police spokesman Constable Ken MacDonald says they received a tip from a concerned citizen that a man did not self quarantine after arriving in Canada and Nova Scotia. The man charged in the case is a resident of California, but is originally from the Pictou County area.

The charge also includes a fine of $1,000.

Police say in an emergency, residents can call 9-1-1, but to report a violation of the Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts, to dial the department’s non-emergency line at 902-752-1941