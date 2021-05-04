New Glasgow Regional Police Charge Pictou County Man with Sexual Assault, Assault and Uttering Threats

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a 24-year-old Pictou County man with Sexual Assault, Assault, Breach of a Release Order, Uttering Threats and Assault Causing Bodily Harm.

Police say the charges are in connection with an incident outside a New Glasgow home on Sunday.

Police say an arrest was made Monday morning. The person charged in the case was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court today.

The New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit continue to investigate.