New Glasgow Regional Police charge two men Stemming from the theft of Copper Wire from Nova Scotia Power

The New Glasgow Regional Police have arrested two people in connection with thefts of copper wire from Nova Scotia Power substations and power poles in Trenton.

Police say a 51-year-old man and a 25-year-old male were arrested Friday at a traffic stop. Police allege they found a large amount of copper wire and tools in the vehicle.

Both men have been charged with one count each of Trespassing at Night, and two counts of Damage to Property, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and Theft under $5,000. Both were released from custody on an undertaking and will be appearing in Pictou Provincial Court at a later date.

Police say a live wire can carry more than 25,000 volts of electricity so there is a high risk of being electrocuted. Officers also say stealing wire can also generate an unstable electric current for nearby electric customers and create dangerous risk to both personal and public safety.

Police are continuing their investigation.