New Glasgow Regional Police search for Missing Man

The New Glasgow Regional Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 65-year-old man. John Paul Anthony Assels was last seen at a James Street residence a week ago, last Tuesday. He is described as six feet, one inches call, weighs 165 to 170 pounds with white hair and white beard.

There is no evidence Assels has met with foul play, but police want to ensure he is safe and well.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police at (902) 752-1941or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.