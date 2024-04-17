New Glasgow Regional Police Seek Public’s Help After Car Strikes a Railway Crossing Light

New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating a single motor vehicle collision on Tuesday night in New Glasgow.

At approximately 8:00 p.m that evening, New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on North Provost Street and St John’s Street, where a car collided with a railway crossing light sustaining significant damage. Preliminary investigation indicated that the vehicle was headed north in the direction of Trenton and lost control, coming to rest near the railway.

By the time police arrived, the vehicle was abandoned. Police continue to investigate.

North Provost Street and St John’s Street was closed to traffic for over an hour.

Anyone with information on this motor vehicle collision is asked to contact the New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.