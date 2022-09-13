New Glasgow’s Ageing Well and Silver Economy Initiatives receive International Acclaim

The Town of New Glasgow proved it’s an innovative player in the Ageing Well and Silver Economy field, and did so on the world stage.

The Town of New Glasgow took first place at the 2022 SilverEco and Ageing Well International Awards, held today in Cannes, France. New Glasgow is representing Nova Scotia at the event and is the only Canadian project to be awarded.

The SilverEco Festival is billed as the world’s rendez-vous for ageing well and silver economy and the awards recognize excellence and innovation toward creating solutions for retirees.

Funded by the Nova Scotia Department of Seniors, New Glasgow was one of the first municipalities in Nova Scotia to implement an Age Friendly Community Action Plan that is inclusive, supportive and promotes accessibility, which it did in 2014; since then, other communities have sought advice and guidance from New Glasgow as they develop their own community plans.