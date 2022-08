MacGillivray Case Boyd Law is Antigonish’s newest law firm.

Megan MacGillivray Case said she and Chris Boyd have been practicing law in Antigonish for quite some time, most recently as associates of EMM Law Antigonish. They decided to go out on their own and acquired the local EMM Law office as their stand-alone office.

MacGillivray Case and Boyd are both general practice lawyers, so they handle matters involving family, criminal, real estate, wills and estates, corporate, and probate clients.