New Sidewalk and Accessibility Upgrades to receive Provincial Funding

Accessibility upgrades and a new sidewalk are coming to Richmond County thanks in part to provincial funding.



A release from the province states the sidewalk project in Arichat will make it easier for people to access the municipal administration building, as well as École Beau-Port, which is located behind the building.

The administration building is also one of the three facilities that will have accessibility improvements, along with the Petit-de-Grat Public Library and the scale house at the waste management transfer station in West Arichat.

Trevor Boudreau, MLA for Richmond County, stated improving accessibility helps build the kind of strong communities where we all want to live.

These projects are part of the Municipal Capital Growth Program, a one-time $102-million investment in projects across Nova Scotia – a historic provincial investment in municipal infrastructure.

Richmond County received more than $234,000 through the program for the projects. An additional $234,000 was provided to the municipality through the Province’s Sustainable Services Growth Fund.