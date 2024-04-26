New Voters Encouraged to Register for upcoming Pictou West By-Election

Eligible voters in the electoral district of Pictou West who are not already on the list of electors are encouraged to register to vote in the by-election to be held Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

New voters include young adults 18 years of age or older, new Canadian citizens, or voters who have moved to Nova Scotia and have not yet voted in a provincial election.

Though being registered before arriving at a voting location is not required, those who are registered are sent a personalized Voter Information Card (VIC) with information on where and when to vote.

To be eligible to vote in the Pictou West by-election, voters must be a Canadian citizen, 18 years or over on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, reside in the electoral district of Pictou West and have lived in Nova Scotia since October 21, 2023.

Eligible voters can register any time on-line to ensure they are on the Nova Scotia Registry of Electors.