No New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province. Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs complete 2,768 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday; none were positive. The number of active cases of the virus totals 24, down from 29 on Sunday. There are two people in hospital, one in ICU

Premier Iain Rankin says it’s encouraging to see a day with no new cases reported. Rankin says Nova Scotians continue to show their commitment to follow the public health measures, and those efforts are working to slow the spread of the virus.

To date, 39,444 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 14,422 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.