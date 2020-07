The Department of Health and Wellness is announcing no new cases of COVID-19 today. There are also no active cases of the virus in the province.

To date, Nova Scotia has 62,576 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. One thousand and four cases are now resolved. The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 219 Nova Scotia tests on July 27 and is operating 24-hours a day.