There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. That leaves the total number of positive cases of the virus at 1,069; 64 have died. There are two active cases of COVID-19. There are no people in hospital as a result of the virus; 1.003 cases are now resolved.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 440 Nova Scotia tests on Friday. So far there have been 63,912 negative test results in the province.