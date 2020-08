There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. That leaves the number of positive cases of the virus to date at 1,071, 64 have died. There are two active cases of COVID-19 in the province, down from four on Sunday.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 215 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday and is operating 24-hours a day.

To date, Nova Scotia has recorded 64,412 negative test results. There are no people in hospital as a result of COVID-19.