No New Cases of COVID-19; State of Emergency Extended

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province. That leaves the number of cases of the virus to date at 1,066. There are three active cases of COVID-19, one less than yesterday. The total number of people in the province to recover from the virus is now 1,000; 63 have died.

One person is in hospital. Their COVID-19 infection is considered resolved, but they are being treated in hospital.

The province is renewing the state of emergency to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians and ensure the safe reopening of businesses and services. The order takes effect at noon Sunday and continuing until noon on Sunday, July 26th