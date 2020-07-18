Antigonish Crime Prevention
No New Cases of COVID-19, Two Active Cases Remain

Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials are reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

That leaves the number of cases of the virus identified to date at 1,067, 63 have died.  There are two active cases of COVID-19 in the province.  There are no active cases of the virus in Nova Scotia’s licensed long term care homes.  There is no one in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 365 tests on Friday.  So far there’s been 59,420 negative test results.