No New Cases of COVID-19, Two Active Cases Remain

Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials are reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

That leaves the number of cases of the virus identified to date at 1,067, 63 have died. There are two active cases of COVID-19 in the province. There are no active cases of the virus in Nova Scotia’s licensed long term care homes. There is no one in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 365 tests on Friday. So far there’s been 59,420 negative test results.