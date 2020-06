It’s been 20 days since the last case of COVID-19 was detected in Nova Scotia. The provincial Health and Wellness Department reports no new and no active cases of the virus. The last new case was identified on June 9th.

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 to date is 1,061; 63 people have died. The number of Nova Scotians who have recovered from the virus is 998.

Two people are currently in hospital, both patients’ COVID-19 infections are considered resolved.