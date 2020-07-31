Non-Medical Reusable Fabric Masks Available at Libraries and Museums for those Without Ready Access

The province is offering non-medical reusable fabric masks to those without ready access. The adjustable masks are available in adult and youth sizes at all public libraries and 23 provincial museums.

Trecia Schell, community services librarian with the Pictou Antigonish Regional Library (PARL), said the masks arrived Wednesday afternoon and went out to all of the local branches yesterday. She said each person is able to request two masks for each immediate family member.

Schell said the libraries have navigators, or staff members located outside the library doors so people can pick masks up curbside if they prefer not going inside the libraries.

The release from the province stated government is making reusable cloth masks available in packages of 50 for small businesses for a limited time. Small businesses can contact the Department of Business at nseconomy@novascotia.ca for more information.

Provincial museum sites with a supply of reusable non-medical masks include the Museum of Industry in Stellarton, McCulloch House Museum in Picotu, and Highland Village in Iona.