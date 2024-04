The Northern Subway Selects are now 2-and-1 at the Esso Cup, the national U18 women’s hockey tournament in Vernon, BC; having picked up a 3-2 overtime win Monday night over North York, Ontario and a 3-1 victory over Outaouais, Quebec Tuesday.

Hali-Rose MacLean had two goals in the win over Quebec, with Kendall Doiron chipping in with one, and Jorja Burrows made 36 saves.