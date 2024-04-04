Northern Subway Selects at the U18 Female Atlantic Championships in Corner Brook, NL

The 2024 Under 18 Female Atlantic Championships are set to begin April 4th in Corner Brook, Newfoundland. The event will feature teams from Hockey Newfoundland and Labrador, Hockey Nova Scotia, Hockey Prince Edward Island and Hockey New Brunswick. The Northern Subway Selects are representing Hockey Nova Scotia.

The tournament will run at the Corner Brook Civic Centre from Thursday, April 4th concluding on Sunday, April 7th with the Bronze medal and Championship Games.

The Selects play their first game today at 12:30 against the Tri Pen Ice from Newfoundland. They play again at 7 p.m. against the host, Steers Western Warriors. Games continue on Friday and through the weekend, with the championship set for Sunday.