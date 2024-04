The Northern Subway Selects are 1-and-1 at the Esso Cup, the National Women’s U18 Hockey Championship in Vernon,BC.

The Selects rallied to edge the North York Storm from Ontario 3-2 in overtime Monday. The Selects scored two quick goals by Aylee Glenn and Reese Murray less than a minute apart in the third period to force overtime. Laci Boyd scored the winner at 3:48 of the extra frame. Boyd had a goal and two assists in the game.