Northumberland Ferries looking at a interim replacement vessel for the MV Holiday Island

Northumberland Ferries Limited says it is attempting to secure an interim replacement vessel

for its Prince Edward Island Ferry Service.

MV Saaremaa 1 owned by Société des traversiers du Québec has departed from Trois-Rivières, Quebec to Caribou, Nova Scotia for an evaluation before possible entry in the ferry service on an interim basis.

NFL stated the evaluation, and any necessary modifications to the vessel or shore infrastructure, should be completed within 7-10 days from the vessel’s projected arrival in Caribou. The crew of the vessel will be NFL personnel supported by key STQ crew members