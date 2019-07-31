Nova Scotia 55+ Games Set to Open in Antigonish Town and County

The 2019 Nova Scotia 55+ Games are kicking off with an early welcome tonight at the Keating Centre, followed by a full slate of activities running tomorrow through Saturday.

Trish Cameron, recreation and special events director for the Town of Antigonish, said these are the first games held through the summer, whereas others took place in the fall.

Games organizers say 717 participants registered for the games, which will feature 21 events, including bowling, pickleball, track and field, washer toss, crib, scrabble, and hockey. Additional events include a 5 kilometre and a 10 kilometre run through Antigonish Landing, along with try-it sessions of disc golf, geocaching, trail biking and rowing. The opening ceremonies are set for Thursday evening at StFX’s Keating Centre at 7 p.m.

Spectators are welcome to come out and cheer on the participants at the events. A schedule can be found at antigonish55plusgames2019.ca or the Games’ facebook page.

989xfm is a sponsor of the 2019 Nova Scotia 55+ Games. The event is presented by the Town of Antigonish, The Municipality of the County of Antigonish, and Lawton’s Home Health Care. Organizers thanked residents for their support in getting the games going.