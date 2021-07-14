Nova Scotia Enters Phase Four of Reopening Plan

During today`s COVID-19 briefing, Premier Iain Rankin welcomed residents to phase four,

which kicked off this morning.

Today marked the 150th COVID-19 briefing for the province. While Rankin said we aren`t clear of COVID, we are containing the virus. The province is looking to boost its vaccination numbers, with close to 75 per cent of residents having at least one shot, and 45 per cent of residents having had two. The only way those numbers go up, said Rankin, is if eligible residents book and attend their second appointment.