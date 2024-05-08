Nova Scotia Government provides Grants for Community Facilities and Trails in Richmond County

The Nova Scotia Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism, and Heritage announced grants for community facilities and trails in Richmond County.

St. Joseph’s Parish in Petit-de-Grat received over $65,000 in funding to renovate its kitchen and replace the exhaust system, and to install a heat pump, rebuild window lintels, repair wall decorations and resurface the cement floor.

The St. Peter’s Grand River-Loch Lomond Pastoral Charge received $50,000 to install heat pumps and make renovations to improve energy efficiency. The Rocky Bay Irish Club got over $20,000 to replace its deck and propane stove

The Friends of St. John’s Arichat Society received $19,000 to replace and repair the roof of the St. John’s Centre for the Arts building

South Mountain Arm of Gold Community Association got $13,500 to replace the deck at the community hall

East Richmond ATV Riders Association received over $8,000 to improve trails by ditching, widening and adding signs, as well as making bridge repairs.

Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau stated the funding is not just an investment in infrastructure, but an investment in the people of this province.