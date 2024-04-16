Nova Scotia Government to fund a New Coastal Protection Co-ordinator as Province Works with Municipalities to Protect Coastlines

The provincial government has announced funding for a new coastal protection co-ordinator to serve as a critical link between the Province and municipalities as they work together to protect Nova Scotia’s coastline.

The Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities will hire and employ the co-ordinator, who will facilitate the collaboration needed to rethink coastal development so communities, homes and natural areas are safeguarded, and climate resiliency is integrated into coastal zoning, land-use planning and building permits.

The coastal protection co-ordinator will support the Province and municipalities as they implement The Future of Nova Scotia’s Coastline: A plan to protect people, homes and nature from climate change. The government released the plan in February, and it includes 15 actions for the Province, municipalities and property owners to carry out to make coastal communities, homes and natural areas climate resilient.