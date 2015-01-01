Nova Scotia Health and Wellness Department Launches new Mobile App

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness today unveiled a new mobile app meant to help residents navigate the healthcare system.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston stated the new app, called YourHealthNS, will help Nova Scotians find the right care when they need it.

Features of the app include a customizable a home screen; the ability to book blood tests, X-rays, flu shots and COVID-19 vaccine appointments; a search tool to find the nearest health services; predicted emergency department wait times; and access to free, same-day virtual care.