Nova Scotia Health begins Voluntary Home Visiting Program in Eastern Zone; Linking a Nurse with Parents Expecting their First Child

Nova Scotia Health recently launched the Nurse-Family Partnership, a voluntary home visiting program, in the Eastern Zone, which includes Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness, and Richmond Counties.

The Nova Scotia Health Website states the partnership pairs a trained nurse with parents expecting their first child and continues until the child’s second birthday. Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson said one of the great things about the program is the goals are set between the nurse and the family, depending on what the family needs.

For more information visit nshealth.ca

Thompson said the program came to the Eastern Zone through work by Jennifer MacDougall, a public health nurse in Antigonish, and Flora Murphy, who has a background in social work and is also from Antigonish.