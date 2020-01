The Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League released its list of first and second team all-stars. For the Sid Rowe division, Strait Pirates Goalie Cody Smith and wingers Branden Dauphinee and Josh Foster, Antigonish Bulldogs centre Feargus MacDonald and defender Jacob Nobbe were named to the first allstar team.

Bulldogs goalie Cody MacEachern, winger Spencer Barron, defender Dylan MacDonald, and Pirates winger Jacob Keigan, and Jason Johnson were named to the second team all-star.